Karan Johar Clears Air on Casting Janhvi, Ishaan in Dear Comrade Remake, Says No Leads Considered Yet
After Karan Johar announced the remake of Dear Comrade, several reports suggested that Karan will be signing actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the Hindi remake.
Filmmaker Karan Johar recently announced the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Dear Comrade even before its release. Soon after, the Internet was speculating that Dhadak actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are being considered by the filmmaker to play the leads in the remake.
However, taking to Twitter, Karan clarified that no lead actors have been considered or approached for the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade. The filmmaker, on Thursday, tweeted, "All the best and big success to the team of 'Dear Comrade' on July 26! Also a clarification! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet."
Karan stressed that the planning for the film is still work in progress. "The planning for this lovely film is underway," he added.
All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th ! Also a CLARIFICATION! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet! The planning for this lovely film is underway!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 25, 2019
On July 24, Karan announced he will be producing the Hindi remake of actor Vijay Deverakonda's forthcoming Telugu film Dear Comrade.
After attending the special screening of Dear Comrade, Karan took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the film. "Had the pleasure to be the first to see 'Dear Comrade'. What a powerful and intense love story! Top notch performances by Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message," he tweeted.
He added that he was "super excited" to produce the project under his production banner Dharma Productions.
Deverakonda, too, posted a picture with Johar and said he was "so proud to have this man, watch, love and be the one to remake our baby #DearComrade in Hindi."
He continued, "Team Dear Comrade ✊🏼 Comrade @karanjohar ❤ biggest hugs, love and respect for you. Can't wait to do something mad with you and @dharmamovies #DearComradeOnJuly26th." (sic)
Stunning and powerful love story! With top notch performances and exceptional music by @justin_tunes On point debut direction by @bharatkamma @TheDeverakonda is BRILLIANT as is @iamRashmika well done @MythriOfficial ! ANNOUNCING that @DharmaMovies to REMAKE this beautiful film pic.twitter.com/IRZJ7fTZ9L— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 23, 2019
This is the second movie of Deverakonda, which will be remade in Hindi, after Arjun Reddy.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Hindi remake titled Kabir Singh is the biggest Bollywood hit of 2019 as of now. It featured Shahid Kapoor in the titular role along with Kiara Advani.
