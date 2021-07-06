Karan Johar Confirms Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi Cast in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

News18 was the first to report that Karan Johar has managed to pull off a casting coup of sorts for his next directorial film, which he has announced today. Multiple sources had told News18 that the film-maker has got Bollywood legends Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi to headline his film.

Johar has now confirmed that his upcoming project, titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, will indeed have Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The filmmaker shared a post to reveal the rest of the cast members, besides Ranveer Singh an Alia Bhatt, in a unique video.

When News18 had reached out to Dharmendra prior to the film’s announcement, he had confirmed, “Yes, I am doing the film. I am really excited to work with Karan.”

It is the first time that Dharmendra and Azmi will work with Johar, while Bachchan has been part of his directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which released in 2001.

“The film is a trademark Karan Johar romantic drama. All three veteran actors play a pivotal role in the film. Apparently, the film is going to be a mature love story and it will showcase a love triangle between the three veteran actors. Dharmendra, who is otherwise known as the he-man of Bollywood, will be seen playing a romantic character. He will be seen in an avatar which he hasn’t been seen in before,” multiple sources confirmed with News18.

Johar is back in the director’s chair after backing multiple projects under his production houses Dharma Productions and Dharma 2.0 and after launching Dharma Cornerstone Agency. The film-maker took to social media to share the news of him returning to direction after five years with a romantic drama.

Johar informed his fans on social media about the new film’s announcement. “This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home – all at once. It’s time to go back to my favourite place, it’s time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family,” he tweeted.

