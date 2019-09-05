Take the pledge to vote

Karan Johar Confirms Newbie Lakshya Will Join Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2

After months of speculation, Karan Johar has finally revealed the third actor to be joining the Dostana 2.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
Image: Lakshya/Twitter
Image: Lakshya/Twitter
Recently, Karan Johar announced a sequel to his 2008 hit production Dostana, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles. The director-producer revealed that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor would be teaming up for the film, and a male newcomer will also be joining the young stars in the movie, making it a trio for the new film.

After months of speculation, Karan has finally revealed the third actor to be joining the Dostana 2. The filmmaker confirmed that newbie Lakshya will team up with Kartik and Janhvi in the movie.

Karan took to Instagram to make the announcement. Sharing a series of pictures of the debutante, Karan welcomed the handsome hunk with a heartfelt post. He wrote, "Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome @itslakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings..."

Dostana 2 will be helmed by first time director Collin Dcunha. Meanwhile, Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It was the story of two men - John and Abhishek - who pretend to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl (played by Priyanka Chopra) and strive to win her heart, only to realise that she loves someone else.

