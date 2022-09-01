Karan Johar Confirms SRK's Leaked Video From Brahmastra; ARMYs Celebrate BTS Jungkook's Birthday

A few days back, a video featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s scenes from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra had leaked online. While the video went viral, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji remained tight-lipped about it. However, the new promo released by the producer and director has seemingly confirmed that the leaked clip is indeed from Brahmastra. While SRK’s face was not revealed, the clothes sported by the actor in the scene match the clothes he wore in the leaked video. Brahmastra will hit theatres on September 9.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Confirms Shah Rukh Khan’s Leaked Video From Brahmastra With New Promo; Watch

It was South Korean singer and songwriter Jungkook’s birthday on Thursday and Twitter could not keep calm. On the occassion of BTS’ singer’s birthday, #JungkookDay was trending big on social media. While ARMYs from across the world sent love and wishes to their favourite singer, they also shared heartwarming notes, throwback pictures and videos of the star. Meanwhile, Jungkook’s dance teacher also shared an unseen video of the k-pop star and left fans in complete awe.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook’s Dance Teacher Treats Fans To Unseen Video on Golden Maknae’s Birthday

Salman Khan was snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at Arpita and Ayush Sharma’s house to take part in Ganpati visarjan rituals. He wore a blue shirt and paired it with ripped jeans of the same colour. The actor added black footwear to his look and posed for the paparazzi. Not just Salman but Sohail Khan also visited Arpita’s house to take part in the festivities. Salman had visited Arpita’s house on Wednesday also to welcome Bappa.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Visits Arpita and Ayush Sharma’s House For Ganesh Visarjan; Brother Sohail Joins Too

After months of a tussle in their marriage, levelling allegations against one another and filing for divorce, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are together again. On Thursday, the Mere Angne Mein actress took to her official Instagram account and shared the same with her fans. Dropping a picture in which she was seen posing with Rajeev and their daughter Ziana, Charu wrote that even though the two were seeking a divorce, they have now decided to ‘keep their marriage for the good’.

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Reunite After Months of Tussle: ‘Decided To Keep Our Marriage For Good’

Aamir Khan was snapped on Thursday for the first time days after his recent movie Laal Singh Chaddha was released and turned out to be a disaster at the box office. The actor was spotted hanging out in San Francisco. A social media user named Natasha took to Twitter and shared a selfie with Aamir in which he was seen posing in a blue T-shirt. He also tied a sweater around his waist and added glasses to his look. “Yesterday in unexpected unbelievable I’m still unwell twists (sic).” Natasha also added in the comments section, “I asked him what’s he up to in SF and he said “just walking around” consistent (sic)!!!!” the Twitter user wrote.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Spotted For The First Time After Laal Singh Chaddha Debacle; Takes Selfie With a Fan

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here