1-min read

Karan Johar Congratulates Kangana Ranaut on Padma Shri, Says 'Will Call Her if I Have a Film'

Despite their supposed rivalry, Karan Johar says that he and Kangana Ranaut have always been cordial to each other in public and he will definitely offer her a role if he has a script for her.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
Karan Johar Congratulates Kangana Ranaut on Padma Shri, Says 'Will Call Her if I Have a Film'
A file photo of Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut/ Yogen Shah

Karan Johar has been conferred with the Padma Shri on 71st Republic Day for his contribution to the Hindi cinema. Among the other recipients of the national honour was actress Kangana Ranaut, who is often involved in a war of words with the filmmaker.

However, this time Kangana was all praises and mentioned in a chat that Karan got the award due to his own dedication, despite getting a head start from his father. And now, Karan too seems to have extended an olive branch towards the actress. In an interview, he said, "So much has been said about Kangana, me and some kind of rivalry or simmering tension. But at every public event we've met, we've greeted each other graciously. Whatever may have been said or insinuated in print, I think I'm too old and wise to hold any kind of malice in my heart for anybody. As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana's talent, craft, and what she brings to the table. She is an actor who has proved her mettle and is deserving of the honour."

The Ae Dil Hain Mushkil director received the honour along with Ekta Kapoor and Adnan Sami, beside Kangana.

He was further probed about any possible collaboration with the actress in the near future. He said, "Tomorrow, if I have a film for which I need Kangana, I will pick up the phone and call her. Whatever the problem, whatever may have been said on social media, is irrelevant to me. I'm a filmmaker and she's an artiste and no amount of personal bias should come in the way of that relationship. I believe in that and will stand by it."

Acoording to the same report, he mentioned the incident where he had called up Anurag Kashyap to be the dialogue writer for his movie Kurbaan, after being suggested so by director Rensil D'Silva. This came at a time when much was being said and written about his rivalry. He further added how even Ram Gopal Varma agreed to give him the title of Bhoot in a second and when he rang him up, he said, "Take it, Karan."

