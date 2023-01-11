Karan Johar Congratulates Riteish Deshmukh on Ved's Success, Says 'Heart Is Filled With Immense Pride'

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza-starrer Ved is soaring high at the regional box office. The movie also marked Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut and his third lead role in a Marathi film. Now, Karan Johar has lauded Riteish’s acting skills while doing so, the filmmaker also spoke candidly about their 20-year-long friendship and how he has witnessed the Ek Villain actor’s professional growth from being a “solid actor” to a director.

Karan Johar revealed, “We’ve been friends for 20 years… a friendship that had nothing to do with the profession we are both in (which is rare.) A connection I made with him when we met for the first time… his unabashed goodness, his massive heart and enviable affability…. He was always the good guy everyone loved! How could you not? It’s him”.

Karan further continues to shower love and praise by saying, “A solid amazing actor who at times was perhaps even mildly underrated …he has always stood strong tall and proud for Marathi Cinema…and today my dearest friend Riteish has proved to be not only an outstanding filmmaker and actor but also the maker of a historic blockbuster of Marathi cinema…. My heart is filled with immense pride and emotion as I write this!” He concludes by also mentioning his love story with Genelia and how much he enjoys seeing them together. “Genelia and him have always had a fairy tale Romance which translated so beautifully on celluloid! Bravo my friend! I love you both so much. Applause and respect always”, Karan wrote”. Along with the heartfelt note, Karan also shared the film’s poster.

Take a look at the post below:

The film Ved, released on December 30, is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film Majili. The film revolves around the incredible love story of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza’s character. The original film starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles.

Apart from Riteish, the film also features Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, and Shubhankar Tawde in key roles. The movie also sees Salman Khan doing a cameo in the title track. Ved also marks Genelia D'Souza's debut in Marathi movies. According to reports, the Marathi film is attracting moviegoers to theatres and has so far collected Rs 37.77 crores since its release.

