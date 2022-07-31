Karan Johar Counts Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 In ‘Good Films’ While Calling Finish Bollywood Trend ‘Rubbish’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has quashed claims of Bollywood being ‘finished’ as ‘rubbish’ and ‘nonsense’. Karan, who is donning tye director’s hat after a gap for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani said in a recent interview that even though it has become a challenge to ensure audience footfall in theatres, good films will always work at the box office.

Talking to PTI, Karan Johar said, “It’s all nonsense and rubbish. Good films will always work. Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have done huge numbers. We have done numbers on ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ as well. Films which aren’t good can never work and they’ve never worked. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, headlined by Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, was made under Karan Johar’s dharma Production and the film managed to raise over Rs 84 crore following its release last month.

Karan also added that he is hopeful about the upcoming Bollywood films, some of which would be headlined by superstars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. He added, “Now we have many big films coming up. We have ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Brahmastra’, then there is Rohit Shetty’s film and finally we are ending the year with a Salman Khan film. There’s so much to look forward to. We have all the love, we just need to create the right content to create it.”

He is also ready to undertake the challenge of attracting the audience back to the theatres. He added, “To get the audience inside a cinema hall is not easy anymore. You’ve to make sure your film, trailer, campaign is exciting to manage to get those numbers. You’re living upto your own reputation. Is it a stress? Could be. But it’s more of a challenge and I like taking challenges.”

Karan Johar is currently hosting the seventh season of his chat show, Koffee With Karan.

