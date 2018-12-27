LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Karan Johar Dedicates This Song to Rumoured Couple Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

It is believed that Alia and Ranbir bonded with each other while shooting Brahmastra.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2018, 9:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karan Johar Dedicates This Song to Rumoured Couple Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
It is believed that Alia and Ranbir bonded with each other while shooting Brahmastra.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to blaze the silver screen with Karan Johar's production Brahmastra. The duo has been making headlines for their rumoured romance ever since they made a joint appearance at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding reception.

Recently, Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt spilled the beans on her relationship with Ranbir. Confirming that they are indeed together, Bhatt told The Telegraph, "Well, of course they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that!"

Alia too seemingly confirmed that she's dating Ranbir on the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 6. Although she kept ignoring the relationship question, show's host Karan Johar took it upon himself to announce that she was officially in a relationship with the Sanju star.

The filmmaker also dedicated a song to two of his most favourite stars of Bollywood during his recent stint on No Filter Neha.

Asked what song he would like to dedicate to the rumoured couple, Karan said that it would be the title track of his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The romantic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai and Fawad Khan.

It is believed that Alia and Ranbir bonded with each other while shooting Brahmastra. The two have also been meeting each other’s family for quite some time now. On Ranbir's birthday, Alia's mother Soni Razdan joined Neetu and other members of the Kapoor family for the celebrations.

Follow @news18movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram