English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Johar Dedicates This Song to Rumoured Couple Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
It is believed that Alia and Ranbir bonded with each other while shooting Brahmastra.
It is believed that Alia and Ranbir bonded with each other while shooting Brahmastra.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to blaze the silver screen with Karan Johar's production Brahmastra. The duo has been making headlines for their rumoured romance ever since they made a joint appearance at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding reception.
Recently, Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt spilled the beans on her relationship with Ranbir. Confirming that they are indeed together, Bhatt told The Telegraph, "Well, of course they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that!"
Alia too seemingly confirmed that she's dating Ranbir on the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 6. Although she kept ignoring the relationship question, show's host Karan Johar took it upon himself to announce that she was officially in a relationship with the Sanju star.
The filmmaker also dedicated a song to two of his most favourite stars of Bollywood during his recent stint on No Filter Neha.
Asked what song he would like to dedicate to the rumoured couple, Karan said that it would be the title track of his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The romantic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai and Fawad Khan.
It is believed that Alia and Ranbir bonded with each other while shooting Brahmastra. The two have also been meeting each other’s family for quite some time now. On Ranbir's birthday, Alia's mother Soni Razdan joined Neetu and other members of the Kapoor family for the celebrations.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Recently, Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt spilled the beans on her relationship with Ranbir. Confirming that they are indeed together, Bhatt told The Telegraph, "Well, of course they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that!"
Alia too seemingly confirmed that she's dating Ranbir on the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 6. Although she kept ignoring the relationship question, show's host Karan Johar took it upon himself to announce that she was officially in a relationship with the Sanju star.
The filmmaker also dedicated a song to two of his most favourite stars of Bollywood during his recent stint on No Filter Neha.
Asked what song he would like to dedicate to the rumoured couple, Karan said that it would be the title track of his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The romantic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai and Fawad Khan.
It is believed that Alia and Ranbir bonded with each other while shooting Brahmastra. The two have also been meeting each other’s family for quite some time now. On Ranbir's birthday, Alia's mother Soni Razdan joined Neetu and other members of the Kapoor family for the celebrations.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results