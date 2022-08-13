Karan Johar Defends His Relationship with Alia Bhatt, 'I Don't Know Why People Get Annoyed'

Alia Bhatt started her Bollywood journey with the Karan Johar directorial ‘Student Of The Year’. She the became an essential part of Dharma Production with films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and 2 States. The director-actor duo share a unique camaraderie, with Karan treating her like his own daughter. Their relationship has also been at the receiving end of trolling and criticism. Not only that, several netizens have also peddled hate alleging that Karan gives her special treatment.

During a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, when Karan Johar was asked how he was moved to tears when Alia informed him she was pregnant, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director opened up about his bond with the Highway actress. He expressed that irrespective of online hate and criticism, his love for Alia will flourish without hindrance. He shared, “I think Alia and I just make each other cry. I see a lot of hate for the relationship both of us share like, online when I look. I don’t know why people get so annoyed. I’m allowed to love somebody from my heart.”

He further added, “She’s the first person I felt parental about. She’s the first person I felt like I had a parental instinct for. I love her and the country knows she’s one of our finest actors. I have a tremendous amount of love, respect and admiration and I’m allowed to say what I want about her. So, if I cry at her good news and I really feel good then I’m allowed to. I’m like a parent to her. Why should I be pretending for optics? I genuinely love her and I want to say it all the time.”

Last month, Karan Johar finally wrapped up shooting for his ambitious multi-starrer project ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. He is now all set to bring forth yet another quirky love story after a sabbatical of six years. He even shared a wrap-up video that showed fleeting glimpses of Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and the rest of the cast and crew celebrating the feat with cakes and balloons laced with hugs and smiles. Karan’s heartfelt note read, “It’s a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart…a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director’s chair after many years and it felt like coming home.”

The director went on to express his gratitude towards his team who assisted him relentlessly to bring this dream project of his to fruition. He shared, “We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera – they were magic! Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani…I am forever grateful. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani coming soon to cinemas in 2023.”

Touted to be a new age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is expected to hit the silver screens on February 10, 2023.

