Karan Johar Defends Vicky Against Nepotism Accusations, Says 'He Never Asked for Pity'

With three films Raazi, Manmarziyaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike, all within a few months of release, Vicky Kaushal has emerged as one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood.

However, despite proving his merits as an actor in his own right, Vicky's acting career has been marked by criticism of nepotism, even if it wasn't as frequent as it had been in the case of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor or Varun Dhawan.

Vicky, who is the son of action director Sham Kaushal, was once criticised for not having a "hero face" and told that he was in Bollywood because of his "filmy background."

However, Karan Johar, who is producing Vicky's upcoming film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, has defended the actor against nepotism claims, saying that the Uri star has always been very humble about his entire journey.

At the trailer launch of the horror movie, Karan heaped praise on Vicky.

"A lot of talk goes on nepotism within our industry and outside of it as well, but you have to know that I have seen actors like Vicky Kaushal really climb the ladder with solid sincerity and dedication. And, it takes a lot to achieve the kind of success he has. He never really asked for any kind of pity on his struggle days. He talks about it (struggle) very casually and wonderfully. I think that's what makes him very special," Karan said.

Karan also recalled meeting Vicky for the first time on the sets of Bombay Velvet.

"I was filming Bombay Velvet and I didn't know Vicky at the time. He was playing Kay Kay Menon's subordinate cop in the movie. It was a very tiny part. We didn't have any scene together but I remember asking about him from someone. And, he was literally an actor who was not on the radar. He was doing a small part but he was doing it solidly and sincerely. I feel very proud of Vicky's journey, especially what happened with Masaan, and subsequently every film."

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 21.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.