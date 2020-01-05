Karan Johar Does Film Recce for Takht in Rajasthan, See Pics

Karan Johar's next film Takht is a period drama set in the Mughal era. It chronicles the story of the two warring Mughal princes, Aurangzeb and Dara Shukoh. While Ranveer Singh plays Dara, Vicky Kaushal is cast as Aurangzeb.

The multistarrer film also features Anil Kapoor as Shah Jahan, Kareena Kapoor as Jahanara Begum and Alia Bhatt as Dilras Banu. Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor also feature in the cast. Karan has started recce for the film and he was in Rajasthan desert with the crew. Karan also posted a work selfie and captioned it as 'desserted'. Check out Karan and Takht's crew finding locations for the upcoming film below:

Vicky had earlier revealed that he will start shooting for Karan's ambitious period drama Takht in February. "It's a huge film with a huge star cast. I am very excited to experience how all the actors of the film act in one frame. I just hope that I do not overact in excitement! I hope the film shapes up well," he had said.

The film is set to hit the big screens in 2020.

Karan's last release was Netflix film Ghost Stories in which he directed one of the four short films. His segment had Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

Read: Ghost Stories Movie Review: Netflix's New Year Release Will Reel You in Instantly

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.