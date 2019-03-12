English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Johar Doesn't Care About Box Office Success of Kalank, He is Fulfilling His Father's Dream
Karan Johar says that releasing Kalank is not about commercial success, the film is important because it was his father Yash Johar's dream to make it.
A file photo of Karan Johar. (Image: Instagram)
Filmmaker Karan Johar says the fate of Kalank will be beyond commerce for him since it is a project that was his "father's dream".
His Dharma Productions banner has delivered several commercially successful films, but this one is not about the money at all.
At the teaser launch of Kalank, Karan told the media, "Though all our films are special for us, I would say Kalank is beyond its box office (collection) and beyond its commerce because it was my father's dream that has been fulfilled with the making of the film."
The teaser launch event was graced by the film's star cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.
Talking about the film's inception, Karan said, "After the release of Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003, I shared the story of Kalank with my father. Since my father had knowledge about the subject... it became his dream to make the film."
However, in June 2004, when his father passed away, though Karan wanted to start shooting the film, he couldn't gather the emotional strength to do so.
"I was very emotional after his demise and though I prepared myself, I finally couldn't go on floors to shoot the film. I kept telling the story to everyone, insiders of the Dharma Productions' family. Finally, when I shared the story with Abhishek (director Abhishek Verman), I felt that if he helms the film, the story will be in good hands."
The multi-starrer film will release on April 17.
