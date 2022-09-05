Karan Johar Doesn’t Fear Failure or Hatred, Opens Up About What Scares Him the Most

Karan Johar has been a part of the entertainment industry for decades now. From Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to introducing some very talented stars, KJo has made his mark in the industry. However, he has also faced the ire of many for being ‘nepotistic’, who only favours star kids and gives them a preference over others. He has also been subjected to regular trolling. Now, Karan Johar, who will be seen as a judge in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, has opened up about what he fears the most.

Talking to Mid Day, KJo revealed, “I fear indifference today. I feel that you can love me, hate me, but don’t be indifferent to me. I don’t fear failure. Over the years, [the fear of being trolled] started diminishing. I am afraid that I may do something and no one would care about it. That’s much worse than hate.”

He is also a star talk show host who has been hosting Koffee With Karan for 7 seasons now. The director also revealed what makes him a good host and said, “Usually, people don’t listen. Most people like to unload their emotions and feelings. I am a good listener, which is why I have been at the receiving end of people’s troubles, trials and tribulations. I can’t say I enjoy it, but I feel compassionate enough to lend an ear.”

Karan Johar had recently been called out for always bringing up Alia Bhatt and praising her. He had defended it earlier and told Siddharth Kannan, “I think Alia and I just make each other cry. I see a lot of hate for the relationship both of us share like, online when I look. I don’t know why people get so annoyed. I’m allowed to love somebody from my heart.”

