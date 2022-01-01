Karan Johar Drops Adorable Family Pic to Wish New Year: 'You Be the Neeraj Chopra of Your Life'

With 2021 coming to an end and 2022 hailed as the year of hopes and expectations, ace filmmaker Karan Johar has written a note to wish his fans a Happy New Year. He accompanied it with a family portrait as well as extra photos of his son Yash and daughter Roohi.

The note read, “This year, yet again was tough… we saw loss, pain, suffering and despair all around us…..just pointlessly hoping for a better 2022 is being optimistic but also somewhere foolish… the biggest change that has to happen is within YOU! You have to be the leader and driver of your own emotions…. The toxicity around you is sometimes a result of various aspects but it’s certainly not the truth! If you believe what you hear and read then you need to change your Lens and vision (Pun intended) ….. believe in YOU! Only you have the power to combat the negativity and pave your own path!"

In addition, he termed ‘Destiny’ is as his friend, and further added about the power of ‘instinct’. He wrote, “Destiny is your friend. Never believe otherwise … so makes no excuses against her! She exists to celebrate you and never negate you! Free will has the power to combat all predictions and calculations! Your success is your story to tell! And you will tell it when you follow a path with the only voice that’s screaming at you but you rarely listen to it! Yours! Your voice of instinct! Make 2022 your year and the rest will fall into place!”

He ended his motivational note by wishing his fans and acknowledging Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and his resilience, “My loved ones send you so much love and I join in saying! The year will come with its own hurdles you be the Neeraj Chopra of your life! Throw the javelin of strength and resilience back and the stage is all yours.!! Love and light Always!” he wrote.

On the professional front, Karan is in charge of several projects through his production company, Dharma Productions. He is also returning to the director’s chair with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He was recently in Delhi to film for the project.

