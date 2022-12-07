Karan Johar Drops Fun BTS Throwback Video With Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit; Watch

It seems filmmaker Karan Johar is missing his time on the sets of the dance celebrity reality TV show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. On Wednesday morning, the director shared a funny throwback clip of the episode when Ayushmann Khurrana made an appearance to promote his latest film, An Action Hero. The clip begins with Johar dressing up to kick-start the show along with Khurrana. From fun conversations, and devouring snacks to prepping for an impromptu performance, the director’s throwback video covers it all.

Set against the quirky beats of Jeda Nasha, Karan dons the hat of the judge in a shimmery black designer suit completed with quirky sunglasses. At one point in the video, Nora Fatehi can be seen amusing the director with her quirky accent and diction of a few words. Later on, the clip also covers how Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit failed multiple times to record a viral reel trend. “Never too late for a throwback!” wrote the filmmaker while sharing the video online. Take a look at it here:

This comes just a day after Karan Johar disclosed there’s a rapper in his house. In a quirky video alongside his twins Roohi and Yash, the director’s son donning peppy sunglasses called himself rapper Badshah, leaving the internet in splits. Check out the video below:

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, it was contestant Gunjan Sinha who lifted the winner’s trophy of the season defeating Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik who were announced to be the first and second runner-ups respectively. Gunjan Sinha, who teamed with Tejas Verma and choreographer Sagar Bora, took home a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. The other finalists of the show were Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, and Gashmeer Mahajani. During the grand finale episode, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon graced the show to promote their movie Bhediya.

Karan Johar, who took a brief hiatus from directing films, will soon mark his comeback as a director in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Read all the Latest Movies News here