Karan Johar Drops Scandalous Koffee With Karan 7 Trailer; Vijay Deverakonda Goes Nude For Liger Poster

The trailer of Koffee With Karan 7 has finally been released and it has confirmed the new season’s guest list. The trailer has revealed that Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be gracing the iconic couch this year. The new promo has also teased that everything from marriage, exes and sex will be discussed on the show.

Read more: Koffee With Karan 7 Trailer: Sara Ali Khan Roasts Her Ex; Janhvi Kapoor Says ‘I’m Loving This Show’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to get back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. The magnum opus boasts an ensemble star cast also featuring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj. The film is based on Kalki’s eponymous Tamil novel which was serialised in the 1950s and has remained a sensational success ever since. The makers on Saturday dropped an intriguing glimpse of the film. PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Read more: ‘Ponniyin Selvan Part 1’: Makers Drop Exciting Glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer; Watch Video

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s cook has been reportedly arrested for allegedly threatening to kill the television couple and their daughter, Tara. Earlier this week, it was reported that Mahhi and Jay had filed an FIR against the cook over the alleged threats. According to Mid-Day, the police have now revealed that the cook — identified as Santosh Yadav — was arrested on Wednesday evening. The cook made the threat after he and Mahhi’s family had a dispute over his salary.

Read more: Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali’s Cook Arrested After Couple Files FIR For Issuing Death Threats

Akshay Kumar has shared his reaction to R Madhavan’s recent statement about spending more than merely 40-45 days on a movie. The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’s director and actor seemingly took an indirect dig at Akshay days after it was reported that Akshay wrapped the filming of the period drama Samrat Prithviraj in just 42 days. Speaking at a recent song launch of his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan, Akshay said, “What can I say? My films wrap early, what can I do? It is not in my control that my films wrap quickly. If a director comes and tells me that my work is done, I should fight?”

Read more: Akshay Kumar Reacts To R Madhavan’s Dig About Making Films in 40-45 Days: ‘Bhai Meri Filmein…’

Vijay Deverakonda is breaking the internet and how! After piquing the curiosity of fans for a long time, the Arjun Reddy star dropped his first look from the movie and it has got fans all excited. The new poster sees Vijay Deverakonda as he goes completely nude, holding just a bouquet of roses hiding his modesty. The poster also puts on display his chiselled physique and six-pack abs. Along with the poster, we see a text that reads, “Saala Crossbreed.” The actor’s new poster has made fans super excited for the upcoming film.

Read more: Vijay Deverakonda Goes Completely Nude in Liger New Poster, Creates Stir on Social Media; See Here

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.