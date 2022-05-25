Karan Johar Emotional As Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan Give Him Birthday Surprise On JugJugg Jeeyo Sets

Karan Johar is having a memorable 50th birthday. The director-filmmaker welcomed his big 50 surrounded by family and friends — including Maheep Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Farah Khan. And now, a video of the filmmaker’s visit to the sets of Jugjugg Jeeyo shows that he was in for a sweet surprise from Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

In the video, Varun and Kiara were seen dressed in colourful ensembles with background dancers surrounding them. It seems like they were shooting a special dance video for Jugjugg Jeeyo. When Karan arrived on the sets, the actors and the dancers surprised Karan by singing ‘happy birthday’ to him. Karan was evidently overwhelmed by the surprise.

Earlier in the day, Karan announced that he is helming an action movie. “Hello all, This is a note of reflection and one of immense excitement! I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it’s kind of a mid-point of my life but I can’t help my wannabe millennial self from existing (sic),” he wrote.

Karan, who has been in the industry for over 27 years now, said he is ‘blessed to have had the best experience ever. “I am grateful for the brickbats, the bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls…ALL OF IT!!! It’s all been a huge part of my learning curve and self-growth (sic).”

“The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my ACTION FILM in April 2023. Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying Jugjugg Jeeyp to all of you (sic),” Karan concluded.

Meanwhile, Jugjugg Jeeyo is set to release on June 24.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.