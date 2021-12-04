Karan Johar Enjoys Night Out With Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh in Delhi Winters; See Pics

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday shared stylish pictures with actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the cast members of his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared some gorgeous photos from their night out shenanigans in Delhi.

In the photos, Alia, Ranveer, and Karan are seen all decked up in stylish coats and all set to chill in Delhi winters. Sharing the pictures, Karan captioned it: “Rocky and Rani on a night out ! #rockyaurranikipremkahani #day56 of shoot !! #delhishenanigans.”

The photos received oodles of love from Karan’s industry friends. Zoya Akhtar, who worked with Alia and Ranveer for the very first time in her last film Gully Boy, commented, “All my favs." While Alia’s mother wrote, “iconic".

Ranveer and Alia have been shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi along with the film’s senior star cast Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi for over a month now. Earlier this week, two of them were spotted shooting a song sequence at Qutub Minar. Several pictures from the shoot were leaked on the internet and since then, fans have been waiting for the film to release soon.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy. It is being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

