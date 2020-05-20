Karan Johar Fails to Get Attention from Mother and Kids in this 'Puzzling' Video

In the latest episode of ‘Lockdown with the Johars’ series, filmmaker Karan Johan has failed to get attention from his mother Hiroo Johar and twins - Yash and Roohi.

As the clip begins, we see Hiroo and Roohi deeply engrossed in solving puzzles. The footage starts with Karan saying, “Wow… It’s puzzle time. Roohi is doing puzzle. Mama is doing a puzzle.” He then asks his mother if she is good at this. To this, Hiroo replied, “I’m pretty good at it”.

Karan then goes on to ask his mother a reason behind playing the game that is meant for 3-year-old kids. “Why are you doing this”, questions the 47-year-old filmmaker. Before Hiroo could reply to her son, Karan himself says, “Dil toh bacha hai ji?” After which Hiroo Johar said she is teaching Roohi to solve puzzles, Karan adds: “You are such a great influence, a true bonafide institution of excellence”.

Eager to receive compliments from his mother, Karan says, “Do you anything have to say to my grand statement”.

To this, Hiroo ignored him, saying, “I’m not even listening to you”.

Towards the end, the camera pan towards Yash who could be seen moving to a different corner of the room to play some other game.

Sharing the clip, Karan wrote, “Life is puzzling enough and then I have them!!! Not giving me any attention!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar’s next directorial venture is period-drama Takht. The project features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

