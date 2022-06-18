Karan Johar Feels KGF: Chapter 2 Would Be ‘Lynched’ If Made in Bollywood: ‘We’re Not Given Any Kind of Leeway’

The debate of Hindi vs south films has been going for a long time now. The success of south films like Pushpa, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 has made many question what Bollywood is not doing right and what steps it needs to take t reach the kind of popularity that South films are getting now. Karan Johar, in a recent interview addressed this matter.

Talking to Film Companion, Karan Johar said, “When I read the reviews of KGF, I’m like if we made this, we would be lynched. But here, everybody is like ‘Oh it was a celebration, a party’ and it was. I loved it. I loved it with all my heart. But I feel hum yeh banaate to? (If we had made this, then?)”

He further added that Bollywood filmmakers are seldom given that kind of leeway. He said, “It’s working both ways. I feel we are also not given any kind of leeway and then we are trying to be somebody else. So, we are all over the place. We are living a dual existence and we have to stop.”

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions had backed KGF: Chapter 2. The film collected over Rs. 435 crores from the Hindi version alone. KJo is all set to return as a director after the 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film, which has Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead, would also star Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The family drama is set to release on February 10th next year.

Karan Johar is also backing the upcoming film, Jugjugg Jeeyo, which stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and debutant Prajakta Koli. One of his most ambitious projects that will hit screens this year is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.

