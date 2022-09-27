Karan Johar Felt 'Embarrassed' After Not Being Invited To Vicky-Kat's Wedding: 'Found Peace Only After...'

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is about to conclude after an entertaining season. Whether it was Ranveer Singh mimicking his contemporaries, Alia Bhatt spilling details about her love story with Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s interesting camaraderie or the fun banter between Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khatter, the controversial talk show managed to create quite a buzz among viewers. Now in the upcoming penultimate episode, Karan Johar would be going candid about being embarrassed when he wasn’t invited to the VicKat wedding.

According to My Name is Khan Director, he has the one who helped Vicky Kaushal manifest their adorable pairing. Karan expressed, “When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me. It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited. Then after the wedding came the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren’t you invited? Is everything ok between you guys?”

Amid much speculation and media scrutiny, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9 2021 at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding was an extremely intimate one and only a handful of celebs were invited to grace the occasion.

However, the Kalank filmmaker felt a wave of respite afterwards when he came to know that even Anurag Kashyap wasn’t invited. He said on the talk show, “When I got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to Vicky-Kat’s wedding, I did find a little peace.”

The final episode of Koffee With Karan will conclude with popular social media influencers gracing the couch like Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait and Niharika NM. In the 13th episode, Karan will be seen giving out Koffee With Karan Awards and consequently sharing some spicy behind-the-scenes secrets.

