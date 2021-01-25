Karan Johar 'Filled with Multitude of Memories' at Varun Dhawan's Wedding, Pens Emotional Note

Varun Dhawan began his Bollywood journey under the watchful eye of Karan Johar. After working as an assistant on My Name is Khan, Varun debuted as an actor with Student of the Year, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Despite being having a filmmaker father, Varun chose Dharma Productions as his launchpad. So it is evident that on the actor's big day, like his wedding, Karan would feel some fatherly emotions.

In a long post on Instagram, Karan expressed his feelings as he watched Varun tie the knot with long-term girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The intimate wedding had very few guests from the industry, and Karan was one of the attendees.

He shared a photo with the groom and wrote, "I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be ...sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent.... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever....love you."

Varun and Natasha got married in a lavish but intimate ceremony in Alibaug on January 24. The long-awaited wedding was held keeping several Covid-19 guidelines in mind.