MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Karan Johar Flaunts His Salt And Pepper Look, Jokes 'I'm Available For Father Role'

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

On Tuesday, the filmmaker made a hilarious announcement, informing "risk-taking filmmakers" and "casting directors" that he was "available for father roles."

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 8:45 AM IST
Share this:

A huge part of Karan Johar's likability is down to his wonderfully self-deprecating humour. On Tuesday, the filmmaker made a hilarious announcement, informing "risk-taking filmmakers" and "casting directors" that he was "available for father roles."

The actor showed off his new salt and pepper look in the picture. He looked fresh as he posed for the selfie while being at home.

Sharing the selfie, Karan wrote: "I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors, to all risk-taking filmmakers, to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences, I have an announcement to make! I am available for father roles! (At 48 with a poor track record, I promise I can't afford to be choosy)."

Karan has previously acted in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Bombay Velvet, in which he played a villain.

On the work front, Karan was scheduled to start his next project, a multi-starrer period drama titled 'Takht', but the project has been delayed indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The film features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,207,221

    +42,618*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,663,911

    +79,737*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,199,389

    +31,398*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,301

    +5,721*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres