Karan Johar Flaunts His Salt And Pepper Look, Jokes 'I'm Available For Father Role'

A huge part of Karan Johar's likability is down to his wonderfully self-deprecating humour. On Tuesday, the filmmaker made a hilarious announcement, informing "risk-taking filmmakers" and "casting directors" that he was "available for father roles."

The actor showed off his new salt and pepper look in the picture. He looked fresh as he posed for the selfie while being at home.

Sharing the selfie, Karan wrote: "I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors, to all risk-taking filmmakers, to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences, I have an announcement to make! I am available for father roles! (At 48 with a poor track record, I promise I can't afford to be choosy)."

Karan has previously acted in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Bombay Velvet, in which he played a villain.

On the work front, Karan was scheduled to start his next project, a multi-starrer period drama titled 'Takht', but the project has been delayed indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The film features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.