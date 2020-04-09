Karan Johar Gets Booed by Twins Yash and Roohi, This Time for His Singing

Father and then filmmaker Karan Johar, as his Instagram bio reads, is having a rather tough time impressing his kids. Yash and Roohi are rigorously policing their dad's fashion sense, films, humour and now his voice.

In a recent episode shared by the Koffee with Karan show host on Instagram, he is seated with his three-year-old twins and mother, Hiroo Johar for a meal. Roohi starts by calling her father's voice as noise, which Karan tries to justify by saying that he was singing a song. Both Yash and Roohi say they don't like it when Karan asks them, "Should I not sing a song?"

Karan turns the camera to his mother who looks evidently exhausted and asks her, "What about you mumma, you also don't like my song?" He then pleads for his munchkins' permission, saying, "Can I please sing a song?"

Amidst the echoing 'NOs' of the children, Karan starts singing the track Channa Mereya from his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, originally crooned by Arijit Singh. It's hilarious to see Yash bang his bowl with the spoon in his hand yelling, "Dada No."

Karan captioned his video as, "So ever since I can remember I have loved singing! Am so glad to know I have a loving audience (sic.)"

Many fans are now keenly following the 'Lockdown with Johars' video series with their beloved storyteller. Among many, some comments caught our attention including, Preity Zinta's, who dropped laughing emojis. Dino Morea commented, "They are adorable. And you need to listen. No means No @karanjohar(sic.)" Mini Mathur probed, "How much sev/ bhujia does Yash eat(sic.)"

