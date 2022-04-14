Karan Johar Gets Emotional As He Applies Mehendi on Alia Bhatt’s Palm

The wedding of the year is here and the much-loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally tying the knot after years of dating. There has been a lot of buzz leading up to the wedding. On Wednesday, the mehndi ceremony was held and it was graced by many from the industry. The entire Kapoor clan, along with filmmaker Karan Johar, was there.

According to a report from an entertainment portal, the filmmaker was unable to contain his emotions ahead of Alia’s wedding to Ranbir. A source close to the development told BollywoodLife, “Karan Johar couldn’t hold his emotions. He was just so happy to finally see them getting married. KJo always desired to see Alia and Ranbir married and on the D day, he is holding no emotions back.”

Karan Johar launched Alia in the industry with Student of the Year and has closely followed Alia’s career since. He has been a father figure and mentor to the actor ever since. Every year, Alia ties a Rakhi to Yash’s wrist. Yash is Karan’s son.

Advertisement

Seeing Karan getting emotional, Neetu Kapoor, too, could not hold back her tears. During the Mehndi function, she was heard reliving some old memories of hers and Rishi Kapoor. On her index finger, Neetu got Rishi written in a heartwarming gesture. She said that it was Rishi Kapoor’s dream to see his son as a groom but it could not be fulfilled in his lifetime.

Ayan Mukerji was a distinguished guest at the mehndi ceremony, along with Karan Johar. The Brahmastra director wished the pair all the happiness in the world on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

The couple will soon be seen in Brahmastra, which is scheduled for release on September 9.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.