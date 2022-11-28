KJo Gets Emotional as SRK's Kal Ho Naa Ho Completes 19 Years, Preity Zinta Shares Favourite Scene From Film

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho completed 19 years recently and on this day, KJo and Preity took to social media to remember the moments from the film. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, written by Karan Johar and produced by his father Yash Johar, the film follows Aman Mathur (SRK) who falls in love with Naina (Preity) but decides to set her up with her best friend Rohit (Saif) because Aman is suffering from a terminal illness.

The film not only had an emotional storyline that touched everyone but it also gave us several cult-classic dialogues, and popular songs and saw SRK, Preity and Saif put their best foot forward. Sharing a couple of BTS stills from the film, Karan wrote, “An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave so much more than just that - it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for story telling and of course - the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film!♥️#19YearsOfKalHoNaaHo"

Take a look:

Preity Zinta, on the other hand, shared her favourite scene from the film. The scene is a conversation between Aman and Naina where the former urges the latter to live her life. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho on its anniversary this Thanksgiving weekend. This is one of my favourite scenes from the film cuz multiple pages of dialogues were shot in One big take. Later a few close ups were added. This scene is all about gratitude & appreciating what we have in our present. This was my saddest happy film 💕 So grateful to have the opportunity to be part of films & cinema I enjoy & believe in 😍 #KalHoNaaHo #Gratitude #Thanksgiving #Weekend #Ting"

Delnaaz Irani, who played Sweetu, Naina’s best friend, took to Preity’s comment section to write, “Love you my Naina ❤️❤️❤️"

Kal Ho Naa Ho also starred Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, Delnaaz Irani, Shoma Anand, Jhanak Shukla and Athit Naik among others.

Preity Zinta is currently in LA with her husband Gene Goodenough and their twins. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. Talking of Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar is currently waiting for the release of his films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

Read all the Latest Movies News here