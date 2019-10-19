Karan Johar Gets Emotional on 7 Years of Student Of The Year, Says 'I Made a Film and a Family'

Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year was not only a launchpad for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, it also served as the beginning of the second innings for the director, as he went back to school literally and made a film about teenage romance, just like his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. SOTY went on to become a blockbuster hit and the songs and dialogues are still popular, seven years after its release.

Karan Johar, for whom the experience was extremely memorable, took to social media to pen an emotional post about the film's seventh anniversary. "7 years ago I made a film and a family.....a family I can proudly call my own.... I look back at SOTY with abundant love in my heart...thank you @aliaabhatt for being my daughter ...for your infectious love and your large heart..for just being YOU! thank you @varundvn for being there for me always ...for having my back and calling me at odd hours to tell me what not to do...for your pure heart...I love you! Thank you @sidmalhotra for your compassion and sensitivity for also being the silent strong energy in my life....for giving me a shoulder whenever I needed a good cry! Love you! Love you three to the moon and back!! #7yearsofSOTY (sic)."

The students, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan also shared posts remembering their first movie.

The sequel of the film, Student Of The Year 2, featuring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, was directed by Puneet Malhotra. It released on May 10, 2019, getting a lukewarm response.

