Karan Johar Gives Befitting Reply to Man Who Says He Can Win Gold Medal in Launching Star Kids

The word ‘nepotism’ became a part of our daily conversation after actress Kangana Ranaut used it on talk show Koffee With Karna while addressing director Karan Johar as the flag bearer of nepotism. Ever since, the filmmaker-producer have time and again been criticised for harbouring nepotism in the Hindi film industry. Of late, there have been a few reports doing the rounds that Karan is making a sequel to 2008 hit Dostana, and for which he has roped in Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.On Monday, Karan took to Twitter to shut down rumours surrounding the sequel by saying "all news circulating about DOSTANA 2 is untrue."Even after clearing the air, some social media users continued to accuse the director of nepotism. Karan, however, was in no mood to let them pass and resorted to sarcasm to give the Twitterati a taste of their own medicine.When a person tweeted, "Karan Johar can win Gold medal in launching Start Kids...," the director hit back at the user, saying, "And you will win the Bronze for Bulls**t!"Well, this is not the first time when Karan was criticised for launching the star kids. Days after the Dharma chief announced his upcoming directorial project Takht with a stellar star-cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, social media users accused him of harbouring nepotism in the industry, yet again.In fact, when he had unveiled the first look of Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi's Bollywood debut Dhadak on social media, he'd received a lot of negative comments.