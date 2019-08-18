Karan Johar Gives it Back to a Troll Who Joked About His Sexuality
A social media troll took to Twitter to comment about Karan Johar's sexuality, the filmmaker responded to the tweet with a sarcastic reply.
Karan Johar. (Image: Netflix India)
Karan Johar is not new to trolls. Social media users troll the filmmaker for his films, his fashion choices and his sexuality too. But every time a troll targets him, Karan makes sure that he shuts them up with a befitting reply. Recently, when a social media troll, commented about the filmmaker's sexuality, Karan responded to the tweet with a sarcastic reply.
In a now deleted tweet, the troll on Sunday wrote to Karan saying, "Karan Johar ke life pe ek movie banani chahiye. Karan Johar: the gay. (A movie should be made on Karan Johar's life-- Karan Johar: the Gay)"
Karan re-tweeted it and replied, "You absolutely original genius! Where have you been hiding all this while? Thank you for existing and emerging as the most prolific voice on Twitter today."
You absolutely orignal genius! Where have you been hiding all this while??? Thank you for existing and emerging as the most prolific voice on Twitter today!!! https://t.co/5lxcPMjVif— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 18, 2019
This is not the first time that Karan's sexuality became a talking point. On Karan's birthday, New York-based Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung had posted a picture with the director, in which the latter has his arms wrapped around the designer, and captioned the post "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo."
Needless to say, Gurung's caption sent netizens into an override, with many wondering if the two were actually dating. Gurung took down the photo and released a statement saying that the two are just friends. Debunking the rumours he said he was in a romantic relationship but not with Karan
On the work front, Karan is awaiting the release of his upcoming production "Brahmastra" starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
