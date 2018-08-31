English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Johar has Found his Doppelgänger and Twitter Cannot Have Enough of It
Karan Johar has finally found his lookalike. Check out his photos and people's reactions on Twitter.
Finding his lookalike on Twitter has left Karan Johar speechless. (Image: Instagram/Karan Johar)
Known for his instant wit and ready humour, filmmaker Karan Johar is a star on social media. However, the 46-year-old movie mogul had a rather awkward moment on Twitter on Thursday when he shared a tweet of a man claiming to be his lookalike.
A user named Usman Khan replied to one of Karan’s tweets, sharing his own photo, and wrote alongside: “People says i do look like @karanjohar is it???”
Dressed in a velvet jacket, scarf and sunglasses, the man, we admit, does look a lot like the Student of the Year director.
Even Karan couldn’t deny the uncanny resemblance. Retweeting Khan’s tweet, he wrote: “Few tweets leave me speechless....this is one of them....”
In the comments, Khan also shared screenshots of his WhatsApp chats with people telling him that he and Johar look strikingly similar and even suggesting that he do a Koffee with Karan, Johar’s popular celebrity chat show.
Having been introduced to Johar’s doppelganger, Twitter users, of course, are having a field day. They have used it to comment on everything controversial about him from nepotism to his sexuality.
Within a day, Johar’s tweet has been retweeted 600 times and has got over 6,400 likes.
One user has suggested KJo to put Khan’s image as his profile picture for a day. Another thinks he should make a biopic of himself and cast his lookalike as the lead.
Interestingly, Khan has been replying to the comments regularly, thanking people and showing them love.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Johar has just announced his next film Takht, which will have a big ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.
