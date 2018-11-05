Karan Johar Hints at Malaika Arora's 'Soon Enough' Wedding on Koffee With Karan 6

There are reports that Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will tie the knot soon. Though the two have maintained silence about their relationship status, their constant public appearance together and social media PDA tell a different tale.Adding fuel to the rumours, Karan Johar hinted at Malaika Arora’s wedding during the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 6.As the actress entered the show, guest Aamir and host Karan went to escort her to the couch. Looking at their chivalry, Malaika said it feels they’ll break into a dance anytime soon. At this, Karan jokingly responded saying, “We are walking down the aisle, that will also happen in your life soon enough.”Malaika didn’t pay much heed to it and asked Karan to ‘stop it’.Well, this is not the first time that Karan teased Malaika about her relationship status. Earlier he shared a video from the sets of India’s Got Talent, where he asked Malaika if she had gone alone to Italy to celebrate her birthday or if she was accompanied by someone. That time too, the actress brushed him off.Earlier, a picture of the rumoured couple walking hand-in-hand at the Milan airport went viral on social media and it was reported that Arjun accompanied Malaika to Italy, wherein they celebrated the latter's 45th birthday together.Meanwhile, Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan confirmed that currently he is dating Georgia Andriani and he doesn't want to rush into things. "You know it’s okay, it’s alright if they see somebody with someone they want to get them married, they want to...everything has its due course of time. I am obviously, post my divorce, I’ve had a few scenarios and equations with people, I’ve dated women and some look like they would go maybe little longer than they did but they didn’t happen and I don’t want to rush about anything. At this point of time yes, I am dating and I don’t know where it’s gonna go but people think they know,” said Arbaaz in an interview to Zoom.After being married for 18 years, Malaika and Arbaaz Khan announced separation in March, 2016. They were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May, last year.