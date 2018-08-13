Karan Johar Hits Back at Internet Users Calling Him Out for Harbouring Nepotism After Takht Announcement
Karan Johar hits back at social media users taking a dig at for habouring nepotism in the film industry like never before.
Days after the Dharma Productions owner announced his upcoming directrial project Takht with a stellar star cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, social media users criticised him for harbouring nepotism in the Hindi film industry yet again.
A Twitter user commented, "You forget Taimur (sic)", while another one reminded him of Kangana, who was the first one to call him out for being the 'flag-bearer of nepotism' on his show Koffee with Karan. The user wrote, "Lol and then people get pissed off when Kangana says something about Nepotism! This picture screams Nepotism! (sic)."
You forget Taimur.....😂😂— prem narayan patel (@premnarayansays) August 9, 2018
Lol and then people get pissed off when Kangana says something about Nepotism! This picture screams Nepotism!— Hammad Akbar (@BigSSfan) August 9, 2018
flag bearer of #Nepotism ..— Subhash Rajpurohit (@DesiLafanga) August 12, 2018
Here's what others tweeted:
All nepotism except Vicky and Bhumi. Howcome someone like Kangna Ranaut never finds herself in movies being cast by you! Your insecurity?— ashok tyagi (@ashokt123) August 9, 2018
Arey woh apne Anil Uncle, unke Bhanje, Randhir Uncle ki beti, Mahesh Uncle ki beti, Sri devi Ji ki beti ko lelo. Arey Bhumi aur Vicky Kaushal ko lelo ji. Warna Nepotism me firse Muh kaala hoga twitter par.— RAHUL SODHI (@imerahul) August 9, 2018
Dear plz give chance to #aaradhya and #taimur also— Patel salim (@maupatelsalim1) August 12, 2018
Karan johar is perfect example of creating Nepotism in Bollywood.shame on u— Satyam Kumar (@SatyamK37858169) August 12, 2018
However, Karan was in no mood to let them pass and resorted to sarcasm to give the Twitterati a taste of their own medicine.
You must stop immediately or the world will come to a drastic end! https://t.co/wn62oCcrhA— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 12, 2018
Ma’m...your clever coinage is original and has a dash of humour but nothing can match your beautiful DP image! Hand on chin and looking at an undisclosed location.... https://t.co/I5rd66894A— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 12, 2018
Takht, slated for release in 2020 will be Karan's first directorial venture after Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).
