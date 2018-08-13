Karan Johar Hits Back at Internet Users Calling Him Out for Harbouring Nepotism After Takht Announcement

You forget Taimur.....😂😂 — prem narayan patel (@premnarayansays) August 9, 2018

Trust filmmaker-producer Karan Johar to come back with a brilliant response every time trolls on social media try to take him down.Days after the Dharma Productions owner announced his upcoming directrial project Takht with a stellar star cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, social media users criticised him for harbouring nepotism in the Hindi film industry yet again.A Twitter user commented, "You forget Taimur (sic)", while another one reminded him of Kangana, who was the first one to call him out for being the 'flag-bearer of nepotism' on his show Koffee with Karan. The user wrote, "Lol and then people get pissed off when Kangana says something about Nepotism! This picture screams Nepotism! (sic)."Here's what others tweeted:However, Karan was in no mood to let them pass and resorted to sarcasm to give the Twitterati a taste of their own medicine.Takht, slated for release in 2020 will be Karan's first directorial venture after Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).