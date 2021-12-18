Karan Johar Honoured as SS Rajamouli Unveils Brahmastra Poster in Regional Languages

The motion poster of Brahmastra was launched in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The team of the upcoming film including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar were all part of the poster launch event in Hyderabad. Sharing pictures with the team and Rajamouli from the event, Karan wrote on Instagram, “It has been nothing short of an honour to have the phenomenal SS Rajamouli grace us with his presence and shower us with unflinching support as always.”

Karan also expressed reverence for Nagarjuna for being a strong pillar of support and strength by portraying an important character in the film and their lives. He added that nothing is more assuring and comforting than seeing impeccable people around working towards something magical.

Take a look:

Rajamouli unveiled the motion poster and wrote, "Glad to be presenting Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.” He added, “Hope you like the Motion Poster and everything from Brahmastra that comes after this."

Rajamouli has directed Alia in the upcoming magnum opus, RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn in main roles. Speaking about joining forces with Brahmastra, the director said, “I’m truly glad to come on board and present Brahmastra to audiences worldwide in the four south languages.” He added that the concept of the film is unique, and in fact reminded him of Baahubali, “a labour of love and passion.” Rajampouli said that he saw Ayan invest time in making the film much like he did for the Award-winning epic drama.

Earlier, Alia, Ranbir and Ayan were in New Delhi to announce the release date of the film at a promotional fan event.

The first part of the trilogy is scheduled to release theatrically on September 9, 2022. It features Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in an important role.

