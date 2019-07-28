Karan Johar Hosts Star-studded Evening, Priyanka Chopra Posts Romantic Pics with Nick Jonas

It was one hell of a Saturday night gathering at Karan Johar's place when stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal turned up to spend some chill time. It wasn't a glitzy do as the stars were in a more relaxed mood - no glamorous get-ups or fancy party dresses.

Read: Dhanush's Funky First Look from Pattas Revealed, See Official Film Poster Here

In another news, Priyanka Chopra, on Sunday, posted two very romantic pictures with husband Nick Jonas. The new pics are from their yacht in Miami.

Read: Taapsee Pannu on Filmmakers' Open Letter to PM: I Feel Both Sides Have Their Own Point of Views

Also read: Vicky Kaushal on Sam Manekshaw Biopic: When I Heard His Story, I Was Really Blown Away

Also, Disha Patani's sister Khushboo received a warm welcome on social media and Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha paid her a huge compliment to her when she commented on her pics.

Read: Urvashi Rautela Denies Relationship Rumours with Hardik Pandya, Shares Post on Social Media

Also read: On Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday, Sonam Kapoor Shares New Still from The Zoya Factor

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Karan johar hosted a star studded evening for the who's who of Bollywood stars and also shared a video from the party featuring Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Deepika adukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan and others.

Read: Arjun-Malaika, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone at Karan Johar's Epic Saturday Night Bash, Watch Video

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Cheer for Abhishek's Kabaddi Team Jaipur Pink Panthers, See Pics

Also read: Black Widow's Exclusive Four-minute Comic-Con Footage Leaks Online, Details Inside

Also read: Tamil Bigg Boss 3 Contestant Admits He Molested Women on Bus as Kamal Haasan, Audience Laugh

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never go wrong with their romantic gestures and new pictures from their yacht in Miami proves that once again. The actress, who had taken a short break from social media, was back with a bang and went on a picture posting spree on Sunday.

Read: Priyanka Chopra's Romantic Pictures with Nick Jonas will Leave You Craving for a Yacht Trip

Also read: Trailers This Week: Anticipation Rises for Jackpot, Will Smith Returns to Action with Gemini Man

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's This is 'Us' Pic is All Things Romantic

Also read: Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Set to Return for Season 2, See Teaser Poster

A Twitter war ensued between lyricist Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur after the latter tweeted that he still feels like a 'refugee' and lives in 'fear of intellectuals'.

Read: Javed Akhtar Lambasts Shekhar Kapur for 'Fear of Intellectuals' Tweet, Says 'See a Psychiatrist'

Also read: Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office: Kangana Ranaut Film Shows Growth on Day 2

Also read: Young Hiker Dies While Trying to Reach 'Magic Bus' from Sean Penn's Into the Wild

Also read:

Disha Patani recently turned hair and makeup artist for her elder sister Khushboo, who is a Lieutenant in the Indian Armed Forces. Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha found the photo "stunning" and commented her feelings in the feed.

Read: Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Gets a 'Stunning' Compliment From Tiger Shroff's Mother on Instagram

Also read: MTV is Seriously Considering Removing Michael Jackson's Name from VMAs' Video Vanguard Award

Also read: Diana Penty Shines on Ramp at India Couture Week 2019 for Gaurav Gupta Show

Also read: Waluscha De Sousa Joins Maniesh Paul as Co-host of Nach Baliye 9

Arjun Rampal has named his new born son Arik Rampal, the actor revealed via social media post. Arjun's girlfriend and Arik's mother Gabriella Demetriades responded to Rampal's image with Arik by posting several heart-shaped emojis in the comments section.

Read: Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades Name Their Baby Boy Arik

Also read: Minnie Mouse, The Simpsons Voice Artist Russi Taylor Dies At 75

Also read: Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: 5 Times the Malayalam Actor Surprised us with His Acting Skills

Also read: Happy Birthday Dhanush: 5 Movies by the Raanjhanaa Actor You Shouldn't Miss

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more