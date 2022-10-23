Karan Johar Hugs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Kiara Advani Deck Up For Diwali Puja; See Pics

Diwali festivities have just begun and Bollywood stars are all decked up to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Amid all the glitz and glamour with the pre-Diwali parties, B-town celebs have put their best foot forward in terms of ethnic ensembles. On Sunday, Karan Johar hosted a special bash at Dharma’s office which was attended by the likes of Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more, making heads turn with their charismatic persona.

In a post shared on Dharma Productions’ official Instagram handle, we see Karan Johar sharing a hug with Ananya Panday. We also see Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao posing with Mr and Mrs Mahi director. Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta along with his family members. and Apoorva posing with Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Kiara Advani and Manish Malhotra twinned in yellow ethnic ensembles as they arrived at the Diwali puja.

It is indeed a busy week for Bollywood celebrities. Almost on daily basis, our favourite actors have been attending Diwali parties. From designer Manish Malhotra to actress Kriti Sanon and producer Anand Pandit, several big names of B-town organised mega Diwali bash at their respective residences. Bhumi Pednekar also held a Diwali party at her place on Friday which was attended by several stars and their kids including Nysa Devgn and Suhana Khan among others.

Meanwhile, in one of the pictures shared on social media by Bhumi’s sister Samiksha Pednekar, Shah Rukh Khan’s son was also seen posing with his friends. He sported an all-white attire and looked dapper as always. Among others, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha, Jackky Bhagnani, Sussane Khan and Arslan Goni also attended Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali party.

Talking about Nysa, she is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter who was born in April 2003. The Bollywood couple also has a son named Yug. Earlier, Ajay was asked if Nysa will make her Bollywood debut soon. To this, the actor said that he doesn’t know if she wants to work in this prefession or not. He further revealed that Nysa has so far not shown any interest in this line, adding that everything may change with time. For now, Nysa Devgn is pursuing her higher at Switzerland’s Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Here’s wishing all a very happy Diwali!

