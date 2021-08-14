Karan Johar: If I Were a Contestant, I’d Always Be Overdressed, Even While Sleeping’

In a historic first, Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar is streaming 24×7 on OTT, on Voot. Moreover, audiences can also catch the reality show episodes from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm and Sundays at 8 pm, all exclusive for the next six weeks.

Considering the Bigg Boss OTT House rules, that no contestant can carry any mobile devices, the ace filmmaker has said that he can’t live without his phone for even an hour, so six weeks is unthinkable and unimaginable.

However, probe him for one unique aspect audience would get to see about him if he had to participate in the reality show, Karan Johar says, “If I were one of the contestants, I’d always be overdressed, even while sleeping, and remain in the headlines.”

Now that’s something we can’t dispute. The much-loved filmmaker is also a fashion icon and always spotted, sporting exclusive designer wear with appropriate accessories. And he carries even the OTT outfits with elan. So, it would be unthinkable for us to imagine KJo minus his trademark designer wear.

