1-MIN READ

Karan Johar in Disbelief as Tired Yash and Roohi Turn Their Toy Cabinet Into Bunk Bed

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday submitted a new entry to his series ‘Lockdown with Johars’ featuring his little munchkins, Yash and Roohi.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday submitted a new entry to his series ‘Lockdown with Johars’ featuring his little munchkins, Yash and Roohi. This time, the trio has moved to their toy cabinet.

As the clip begins, KJo can be heard asking Yash why is sleeping in the cabinet which is meant for their toys. To which, Yash replied, “I am tired”. Moments later, Roohi joins her brother in the cabinet. The sibling duo can be seen having a fun time together in their new play zone. Karan is seemingly disbelief as he watched his kids turns their toy cabinet into bunk bed.

Captioning the post, Karan wrote, “Literally Locked in!!! #lockdownwiththejohars”.








Recently, the Koffee with Karan host shared a short clip of his famous rapid-fire session. But there is a twist, this time his guests were the adorable twins. In the video, Karan asked Yash, “Who is the most favourite person in the house?” To which, he complimented himself, prompting Karan to compare his little one with Geet from the movie Jab We Met. Karan then turned the camera to Roohi and asked her, “Who is the coolest person you know?” and she replied, saying, ‘Neelam teacher’ from her playschool. Then the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director asked Roohi, “Who is the most handsome person you know?” and the doting sister said Yash. When Yash was asked, “Who is the prettiest girl you know”, he took Roohi’s name.








Meanwhile, Karan Johar will be directing action-drama Takht. The multi starrer project features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

