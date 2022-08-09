CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#NitishKumar#IndependenceDay
Home » News » Movies » Karan Johar In Shock After Sonam Kapoor Calls Brahmastra 'Shiva No 1', Arjun Kapoor Embarrassed
1-MIN READ

Karan Johar In Shock After Sonam Kapoor Calls Brahmastra 'Shiva No 1', Arjun Kapoor Embarrassed

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2022, 11:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be seen on Koffee With Karan this week.

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be seen on Koffee With Karan this week.

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be appearing in the next episode of Koffee With Karan. The new episode premieres at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

This week on Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar is set to host the Kapoor cousins — Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The trailer of the episode was released on Tuesday and it promises a laugh riot! For their appearance, mom-to-be Sonam slipped into a black outfit while Arjun opted for a brown tuxedo over a floral shirt.

In the short tease, Karan Johar asked Sonam Kapoor who she believes is the man of the moment. Sonam, who has taken digs at him in previous Koffee With Karan episodes, named Ranbir is the best. “I am seeing him everywhere. He’s promoting Ayan (Mukerji)’s film,” she said. Karan asked her the title of the film and Sonam declared ‘Shiva no. 1’, leaving Karan in shock while Arjun was left embarrassed. “You’re a mess yaar, Sonam,” Arjun declared.

Besides talking about Ranbir, the trio also discussed numerous other topics such as the most annoying thing about Sonam and Arjun’s sex life. Karan also asked the actor about Malaika Arora. “How is Malaika’s number saved on your phone?” Arjun confessed, “I really like her name,” leaving fans to understand that that’s how he’s saved her number.

Check out the trailer below:

Sonam Kapoor did not shy away from letting her baby bump come under the spotlight. The actress, who is expecting her first baby with her husband Anand Ahuja, had the pregnancy glow throughout the trailer. Meanwhile, fans were hoping that Arjun would make his way to the koffee couch with Malaika, marking their first joint appearance on the show. Nevertheless, we are eagerly waiting for the episode to drop!

So far, a number of stars have made their way to the show this season. These include Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 09, 2022, 11:38 IST
last updated:August 09, 2022, 11:44 IST