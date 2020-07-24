'Karan Johar is a Distant Relative But I've Never Been in Any Bollywood Camp': Aftab Shivdasani

Actor Aftab Shivdasani says that the he has consciously stayed away from all Bollywood camps. He insists he was never subjected to groupism as he worked with a wide spectrum of filmmakers, including Vikram Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma, and was friendly to all.

"This groupism was called as campism in the early 2000s where people were saying this one belong to YRF, Bhatt or other camps. I was never subjected to this as I always worked with a wide spectrum of producers and I was friendly to all but never close.

"Whenever they had a role and they would call me then I would go and meet them. I did 9 films with Vikram Bhatt, 5 or 6 films with RGV but I was never a part of their camps. It's basically how you conduct yourself and I have been friendly to all. Karan (Johar) is even a distant relative of mine but I have never been close to anyone. I've been civil, nice and friendly to everyone and therefore I don't have any enemies," he told ETimes.

After working as a child actor in many films including 'Mr India', Aftab made his debut in the 1999 release 'Mast' opposite Urmila Matondkar. He went on to do several films like 'Masti', 'Awara Paagal Deewana' and 'Hungama'. He has now turned producer with wife Nin Dusanj.