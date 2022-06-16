Karan Johar is a Proud Parent to Ayan Mukherji as Brahmastra Trailer Receives Love: You Just Keep Dreaming

The trailer of Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra was unveiled yesterday and garnered a lot of appreciation and love shortly after its release. The film which sees Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on-screen for the first time has been in the making for a long time and will finally see its grand release on September 9 this year. Besides fans, Ayan, Alia and Ranbir’s friends and industry colleagues, too, have appreciated the trailer for its VFX, dialogues, and the cast members including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and obviously the chemistry between Alia and Ranbir.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, too, gave a shoutout to the film and expressed that he is feeling like a proud parent. Sharing a photo with the director, where both of them can be seen lying next to each other on a couch, Karan wrote, “What a big day for you my dear one! Am proud as a parent … You just keep dreaming! The sleep can wait.”

Take a look at his post:

Apart from Karan, Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor, among others have also lauded the trailer.

Brahmastra is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love, and hope; all told using cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The movie is presented by SS Rajamouli in all four South Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.