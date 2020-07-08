Karan Johar Crying, Asking What He's Done To Deserve Hatred Over Sushant's Death, Reveals Friend

Karan Johar is in a deep state of shock due to the heavy criticism that he has been receiving ever since the demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, the filmmaker's close friend reveals.

During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Karan's friend revealed that the brutal hatred he received after Sushant's death has left the Dharma productions head "shattered."

Sushant’s death has sparked heated debate about nepotism in the film industry, again. Several members of the film fraternity and netizens vented out their anger on selected celebrities after reports emerged that Sushant was let down by many people in Bollywood.

The internet is flooded with angry comments for the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan, among others. In order to keep trolls at bay, Karan, Alia, Sonam and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently limited the comments on their social media accounts. While Sonakshi deactivated her Twitter. The furore over nepotism triggered by Sushant’s death has also taken a heavy toll on the Instagram followings of Karan and Alia, with netizens calling for their "boycott."

“It’s the fact that those close to him are being attacked that makes Karan feel really guilty. His 3-year old twins are getting death threats. Somebody like Ananya Pandey who has no connection with Sushant, had a hater on the social media platform asking her to commit suicide to compensate for Sushant’s death,” the friend added.

When asked if Karan intended to come out with any statement regarding Sushant, the friend said, “None at all. Lawyers’ advice. Better to keep mum. Karan is in no condition to speak. The fight has gone out of him. He looks like a man beaten by fate. It’s not a pleasant experience to speak to Karan. He breaks down and cries when we call him. He is constantly crying and asking what he has done to deserve this.”

Sushant passed away on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed.