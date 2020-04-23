Karan Johar is Embarrassed as Son Yash Pulls Out His 'Sex and Magic' Sweatshirt

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been experiencing the life of a single parent to the fullest in quarantine with his kids, Yash and Roohi. During one of the filming sessions of his ongoing video series 'Lockdown with Johars' with his twins, Karan was caught in an unexpected moment.

The video shared by Karan on his Instagram story shows him and his adorable toddlers touring his walk-in closet. The clip begins with the Koffee with Karan show host saying, "C'mon listen guys.. c'mon lets go..."

He turns to his son asking "Yash, why are you holding this?" before he comprehended what it was. We see that Yash has pulled out one of Karan's sweatshirts, light green in colour, with 'Sex and Magic' written over it.

After Karan realized what it was, he said, "Oh my God. I don't know why are you holding this but I’m very embarrassed." The clip concludes with Yash dropping the outfit on the floor and running away leaving his dad to abruptly stop the recording.

Meanwhile, Karan has announced a song teaser that is made as a token of tribute to the COVID-19 medical workforce including doctors, nurses and other health staff. The song titled Teri Mitti has been reformed slightly to suit the issue and is actually from Karan's production Kesari starring Akshay Kumar.

"They are fighting to keep us safe and for that, we are forever grateful. A tribute from our hearts to theirs, #TeriMitti. Song out tomorrow at 12:30pm," Karan captioned.