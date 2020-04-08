Karan Johar is Left Baffled After Son Yash Calls Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Boring

Karan Johar often posts videos and photos of his twins Yash and Roohi playing around or criticizing Karan’s fashion choices.

In a recent post, Karan’s kids have taken a strike on his films, particularly his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles and the Bollywood film went on to change the portrayal of college romance in India.

Posted by Karan on Twitter, the video shows Yash busy playing around when his father asks if he would like to watch his “Dada’s movies Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and all”. To this, the toddler replies, “No, it’s very boring”.

Karan is taken aback by his response and loudly exclaims “What!”

Then he goes on to request Yash to watch his movies. In answer to the plea, the three-year-old just walks away.

This rejection has hit Karan differently as he found Yash’s walk akin to that of his film critics. He even captioned the tweet as, “EK aur critic!”

Karan Johar’s fans had a blast over the interaction. Take a look:

The filmmaker’s Instagram feed is filled with video clip of his twins and mother Hiroo Johar. It looks like he really abides by his bio of being “a father and then a filmmaker”.

Here are some more adorable videos from the trio in lockdown.

Follow @News18Movies for more