Karan Johar is Stepping into the Genre of Horror, Teases Poster of New 'Fear Franchise'

Filmmaker Karan Johar is now stepping into the genre of horror after treating cinema lovers with romantic films. On Friday, he took to Twitter to announce that his Dharma Productions is now "anchoring" a horror film.

He shared a poster which read, "Dharma Productions is anchoring a new franchise of fear. November 15, 2019."

He captioned the poster: "Film announcement on Monday! Stay tuned! Apoorva Mehta18, Shashank Khaitan Dharma Movies."

Other details related to the project are still under wraps.

Recently, the filmmaker made headlines when on his birthday, designer Prabal Gurung had posted a picture with the director, in which the latter has his arms wrapped around the designer. Prabal who has now deleted the post captioned the picture as "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo." Needless to say, Gurung's caption sent netizens into an override, with many wondering if the two were actually dating.

Gurung later denied rumours about having a "romantic relationship" with the filmmaker. He released a statement on Twitter clarifying that Karan is just his "dearest friend". The designer said his Instagram post of Karan and him was done with "humour and my absolute love of Bollywood, it's melodramatic flair and the one and only Madhubala". He added that he turns to Karan, whom he described as his mentor, guru, confidante and a big brother, at the time of need.

On the professional front, Karan's Dharma Production is known for producing films such as "My Name Is Khan", "I Hate Luv Storys", "Student of the Year", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "The Lunchbox", "Hasee Toh Phasee", "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, "Kapoor & Sons", "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", "Dear Zindagi", "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "Raazi", "Dhadak", "Kalank" and "Student Of The Year 2".

The filmmaker currently awaits the release of the fantasy adventure "Brahmastra" starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

(With inputs from IANS)