Karan Johar is Stepping into the Genre of Horror, Teases Poster of New 'Fear Franchise'
Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce that his Dharma Productions is now "anchoring" a horror film.
Image of Filmmaker Karan Johar, courtesy of Netflix India
Filmmaker Karan Johar is now stepping into the genre of horror after treating cinema lovers with romantic films. On Friday, he took to Twitter to announce that his Dharma Productions is now "anchoring" a horror film.
He shared a poster which read, "Dharma Productions is anchoring a new franchise of fear. November 15, 2019."
He captioned the poster: "Film announcement on Monday! Stay tuned! Apoorva Mehta18, Shashank Khaitan Dharma Movies."
Other details related to the project are still under wraps.
Recently, the filmmaker made headlines when on his birthday, designer Prabal Gurung had posted a picture with the director, in which the latter has his arms wrapped around the designer. Prabal who has now deleted the post captioned the picture as "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo." Needless to say, Gurung's caption sent netizens into an override, with many wondering if the two were actually dating.
Gurung later denied rumours about having a "romantic relationship" with the filmmaker. He released a statement on Twitter clarifying that Karan is just his "dearest friend". The designer said his Instagram post of Karan and him was done with "humour and my absolute love of Bollywood, it's melodramatic flair and the one and only Madhubala". He added that he turns to Karan, whom he described as his mentor, guru, confidante and a big brother, at the time of need.
On the professional front, Karan's Dharma Production is known for producing films such as "My Name Is Khan", "I Hate Luv Storys", "Student of the Year", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "The Lunchbox", "Hasee Toh Phasee", "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, "Kapoor & Sons", "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", "Dear Zindagi", "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "Raazi", "Dhadak", "Kalank" and "Student Of The Year 2".
The filmmaker currently awaits the release of the fantasy adventure "Brahmastra" starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.
(With inputs from IANS)
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smriti Irani Pens Heartfelt Post for 'Rockstar' Friend Ekta Kapoor on 44th Birthday, See Here
- Sophie Turner Now Blames 'Lazy' Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington for GoT Starbucks Coffee Cup Blunder
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
- Avengers Endgame Needs Just Rs 485 Crore to Surpass Avatar as Highest Grossing Movie of All Time
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Red Family Plans Offer up to 5 Connections on One Bill Plan
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s