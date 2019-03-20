English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Johar: It’s My Prerogative to Talk About My Life, My Sexuality, My Orientation
Karan Johar is often ridiculed and trolled on social media for his sexual orientation.
Karan Johar. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Though he has been open about his sexual orientation for a while now, Karan Johar says the amount of homophobia and incessant trolling that comes his way because of it is sickening.
“Every morning I wake up to abuse and it amuses me,” he told Arbaaz Khan on his new web show Pinch.
“It is my prerogative to talk about my life, my sexuality, my orientation. It is up to me. What I have a problem with is that there's a level of homophobia and that really bothers me because that's to me is sick. I mean you can talk about what you think my sexuality is, that is your prerogative, but if you are commenting and making gay sound bad that's when I have a problem because that means you have a sick mind, an uninformed mind, and an uneducated thought process,” he said.
“You can talk about me, but don't make it sound like I have a disease or something is wrong with me and I should shut up because you think I am gay. Then you should shut up because you have no life. That's the way I look at it,” Johar added.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, two of Johar’s big-budget productions—Kesari and Kalank—are slated to release on March 21 and April 19, respectively. While Kesari stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, Kalank is an ensemble period drama starring Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
“Every morning I wake up to abuse and it amuses me,” he told Arbaaz Khan on his new web show Pinch.
“It is my prerogative to talk about my life, my sexuality, my orientation. It is up to me. What I have a problem with is that there's a level of homophobia and that really bothers me because that's to me is sick. I mean you can talk about what you think my sexuality is, that is your prerogative, but if you are commenting and making gay sound bad that's when I have a problem because that means you have a sick mind, an uninformed mind, and an uneducated thought process,” he said.
“You can talk about me, but don't make it sound like I have a disease or something is wrong with me and I should shut up because you think I am gay. Then you should shut up because you have no life. That's the way I look at it,” Johar added.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, two of Johar’s big-budget productions—Kesari and Kalank—are slated to release on March 21 and April 19, respectively. While Kesari stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, Kalank is an ensemble period drama starring Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Addiction: Karnataka Boy Writes How to Play Battle Royale Game in Answer Sheet, Fails PU Exam
- Hasan Minhaj Schools Shashi Tharoor in Millenial Words Quiz and it's Priceless
- Google Launches Game Streaming Platform Called Stadia, to Take on The Traditional Gaming Industry
- All Planes, Choppers Booked by Political Parties in India Ahead of General Elections 2019
- Apple Updates The iMac Range With New Intel Processors and Radeon Pro Vega Graphics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results