Karan Johar: It’s My Prerogative to Talk About My Life, My Sexuality, My Orientation

Though he has been open about his sexual orientation for a while now, Karan Johar says the amount of homophobia and incessant trolling that comes his way because of it is sickening.“Every morning I wake up to abuse and it amuses me,” he told Arbaaz Khan on his new web show Pinch.“It is my prerogative to talk about my life, my sexuality, my orientation. It is up to me. What I have a problem with is that there's a level of homophobia and that really bothers me because that's to me is sick. I mean you can talk about what you think my sexuality is, that is your prerogative, but if you are commenting and making gay sound bad that's when I have a problem because that means you have a sick mind, an uninformed mind, and an uneducated thought process,” he said.“You can talk about me, but don't make it sound like I have a disease or something is wrong with me and I should shut up because you think I am gay. Then you should shut up because you have no life. That's the way I look at it,” Johar added.Meanwhile, on the professional front, two of Johar’s big-budget productions—Kesari and Kalank—are slated to release on March 21 and April 19, respectively. While Kesari stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, Kalank is an ensemble period drama starring Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.