2-min read

Karan Johar Joins Shah Rukh Khan Fans in Celebrating 13 Years of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Karan Johar, who had directed Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna back in 2006, marked the occasion with a tweet saying that it was a special film for him with a special cast.

News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
Image: Twitter
As Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna clocked 13 years of its release on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar marked the occasion with a tweet saying that it was a special film for him with a special cast. The film, called KANK in short, had a major star cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Priety Zinta, Kirron Kher, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

A tweet from the official account from Karan's Dharma Productions read, "The kind of love that you just can't say 'alvida' to celebrating. 13 years of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'." The filmmaker retweeted it saying, "A special film... A special cast... So many memories." The Dharma Productions tweet contained a clip from the film, with Shah Rukh and Rani, engaged in a dialogue.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna released in August 2006. Set mostly in New York City, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna explored themes of adultery and extramarital relationships. Shah Rukh and Rani played the lead couple who were married to other people but can't help falling for each other. It was a step away from the usual romances and feel-good family dramas Karan was known to direct back then.

It was promoted with the tag-line "A Love.... That Broke All Relationships". The film was screened at the Tokyo International Film Festival. KANK wasn't a big hit, but its songs, emotional storyline and picturesque locations definitely made a mark. Many Shah Rukh fans shared their thoughts on the film on Twitter with the hashtag #13YearsOfKANK.

