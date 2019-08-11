Karan Johar Joins Shah Rukh Khan Fans in Celebrating 13 Years of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

As Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna clocked 13 years of its release on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar marked the occasion with a tweet saying that it was a special film for him with a special cast. The film, called KANK in short, had a major star cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Priety Zinta, Kirron Kher, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

A tweet from the official account from Karan's Dharma Productions read, "The kind of love that you just can't say 'alvida' to celebrating. 13 years of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'." The filmmaker retweeted it saying, "A special film... A special cast... So many memories." The Dharma Productions tweet contained a clip from the film, with Shah Rukh and Rani, engaged in a dialogue.

A special film....A special cast....so many memories ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/bKSm0k6dl5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 11, 2019

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna released in August 2006. Set mostly in New York City, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna explored themes of adultery and extramarital relationships. Shah Rukh and Rani played the lead couple who were married to other people but can't help falling for each other. It was a step away from the usual romances and feel-good family dramas Karan was known to direct back then.

It was promoted with the tag-line "A Love.... That Broke All Relationships". The film was screened at the Tokyo International Film Festival. KANK wasn't a big hit, but its songs, emotional storyline and picturesque locations definitely made a mark. Many Shah Rukh fans shared their thoughts on the film on Twitter with the hashtag #13YearsOfKANK.

A film that dared to portray the hardships of marriage...that too in 2006! Definitely ahead of its time.Dev Saran is a very layered, dynamic, but also flawed character. SRK showed that he can do both the "happily ever after" movie like DDLJ and the not-so-happy.#13YearsOfKANK pic.twitter.com/b6Q3WzMCQT — Raees...Dil Se (@SheronKaZamaana) August 10, 2019

Celebrating #13YearsOfKANK Dev & Maya's relationship wasn't conventional, still it was beautiful in its own way. Being together was their only way to feel complete. Moral of the story? U don't have to b conventional always to b perfect, just b unique & perfection will follow. pic.twitter.com/LXZ7wO5Swn — Shah Rukh Khan ian (@iamsrk_iian) August 11, 2019

The film that will never be old. Again ahead of its time. @iamsrk you got time machine sir 🙈🙊 Love, its various forms of purity are always through your movies. #13YearsOfKANK pic.twitter.com/BlL5KCw3T5 — Shalini Kapoor (@criticshalini) August 11, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.