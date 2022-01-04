Karan Johar, Kajol Groove to 'Bole Chudiyan' in BTS Video from Ranveer Singh's 'The Big Picture'

On Monday, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar recently posted a video on Instagram in which he can be seen with seasoned actress and his BFF Kajol, who were on their way to visit Ranveer Singh as guests on the sets of his TV show, The Big Picture.

The behind-the-scenes video clip showed the three stars having a good time before sharing the stage to cast their spells. Backstage, Karan and Kajol can be seen happily reliving the steps and performing their dance moves to “Bole Chudiyan,’ a song from their blockbuster hit film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum.’

The sensational duo was seen nailing their look, with Karan wearing a chic black suit with shimmer on the lapels and pocket border, and Kajol looking stunning in a red gown.

Excited, Ranveer couldn’t help himself and joined them on the enjoyable backstage. Ranveer is seen saying, “G Ganster, fashion gangster," while pointing to Karan.

Kajol was recently lambasted for her strange walk at the Mumbai airport. She was photographed by paparazzi at the airport on Sunday. Viral Bhayani, a celebrity photographer, posted a video of herself walking very quickly. The actress appeared to be in a hurry. After watching the video, however, netizens began mocking the actress for her ‘Rajdhani express’ walk.

Ranveer and Karan, on the other hand, will be seen collaborating together on the upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ which will mark Karan’s return to his forte, directing. In addition to Ranveer, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

