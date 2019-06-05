Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon Call Salman Khan's Bharat 'Moving'

Bharat has taken over the nation, exactly as anticipated. While fans are thronging outside the cinema halls to get admission tickets to the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's blockbuster show, a litany of Bollywood celebrities attended the grand premiere of Bharat on Tuesday.

Reacting to the invite, the likes of Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Suniel Shetty, Mouni Roy, among other celebrities attended the premiere event of Bharat where the screening was conducted for the fraternity.

"The only word that comes to mind is Bharat such a full film," said Tiger while coming out of the premiere. Karan added, "Loved it. And I think it's really going to be a mammoth hit," and Kriti said, "It's quite entertaining. It takes you through a journey and makes you emotional towards the end."

Ananya Panday, "It was wonderful and it was a complete package and everything it is super entertaining and super emotional and I just loved it," and Janhvi said, "It was very moving."

Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Guru Randhawa, Kichcha Sudeepa, Kiku Sharda, Kapil Sharma and others also talked about the film and Salman's role in it. See their reactions here:

#Bharat n what’s not to love..the drama,the music,the thrill,the action,the romance,the emotion.. @aliabbaszafar u brought the magic out in everything n everyone especially @WhoSunilGrover @satishkaushik2 n #katrina n there is the tsunami of talent n stardom @BeingSalmanKhan — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 5, 2019

Wishing @BeingSalmanKhan sir, #katrinakaif and team all the best. Go book your tickets for #bharat and enjoy your Eid.Happy Eid everyone — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) June 5, 2019

#Bharat is releasing worldwide today .. my best wishes to @BeingSalmanKhan bhai #katrinakaif @WhoSunilGrover paji @aliabbaszafar n the entire team of Bharat go n watch with ur family — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) June 5, 2019

