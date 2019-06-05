Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon Call Salman Khan's Bharat 'Moving'
During the grand premiere of 'Bharat,' celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Aayush Sharma, Mouni Roy and many others showed up to support the film and the actors.
Image of Kriti Sanon and Karan Johar, courtesy of Instagram
Bharat has taken over the nation, exactly as anticipated. While fans are thronging outside the cinema halls to get admission tickets to the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's blockbuster show, a litany of Bollywood celebrities attended the grand premiere of Bharat on Tuesday.
Reacting to the invite, the likes of Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Suniel Shetty, Mouni Roy, among other celebrities attended the premiere event of Bharat where the screening was conducted for the fraternity.
"The only word that comes to mind is Bharat such a full film," said Tiger while coming out of the premiere. Karan added, "Loved it. And I think it's really going to be a mammoth hit," and Kriti said, "It's quite entertaining. It takes you through a journey and makes you emotional towards the end."
Ananya Panday, "It was wonderful and it was a complete package and everything it is super entertaining and super emotional and I just loved it," and Janhvi said, "It was very moving."
See video here:
Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Guru Randhawa, Kichcha Sudeepa, Kiku Sharda, Kapil Sharma and others also talked about the film and Salman's role in it. See their reactions here:
Please go watch #Bharat ! It’s a journey worth witnessing! @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar @Bharat_TheFilm #KatrinaKaif @nikhilnamit @reellifeprodn @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries pic.twitter.com/iBxg04JsDu— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 5, 2019
#Bharat n what’s not to love..the drama,the music,the thrill,the action,the romance,the emotion.. @aliabbaszafar u brought the magic out in everything n everyone especially @WhoSunilGrover @satishkaushik2 n #katrina n there is the tsunami of talent n stardom @BeingSalmanKhan— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 5, 2019
Wishing @BeingSalmanKhan sir, #katrinakaif and team all the best. Go book your tickets for #bharat and enjoy your Eid.Happy Eid everyone— Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) June 5, 2019
Best wshs for #Bharat sir...@BeingSalmanKhanHappy Eid. https://t.co/6ntnQbZdZM— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 5, 2019
#Bharat is releasing worldwide today .. my best wishes to @BeingSalmanKhan bhai #katrinakaif @WhoSunilGrover paji @aliabbaszafar n the entire team of Bharat go n watch with ur family— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) June 5, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Don't Panic, We Found it': Assam Police on Twitter 'High' After Busting 500 Kg Cannabis
- Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!
- Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' Trailer Is Out and Twitter Cannot Unhear His ‘Awful’ Bihari Accent
- Spotify Data Says Indians Listen to Lit Playlists Post 4pm To Shift Into Party Mood
- You Really Cannot Escape The Extremely Annoying So-Called #Influencers on Instagram
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s