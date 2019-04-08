LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Karan Johar Lauds Kangana Ranaut, Calls Her 'One of the Best Actresses' in Industry

Ever since Kangana Ranaut tagged Karan Johar as the 'flag-bearer of nepotism,' there has been a constant tussle between the two Bollywood personalities.

Updated:April 8, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
A file photo of Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut/ Yogen Shah
However, in a recent interview, Karan was seen praising the Manikarnika star and called her "one of the best actresses" in the industry.

During a conversation with Apoorva Mehta, who is also the CEO of Dharma Productions, on a chat show, Karan was quizzed if he would be comfortable directing Kangana for his upcoming project. “Yes, for sure. Kangana is one of the best actresses we have," DNA quoted the filmmaker as saying.

Recently, interacting with Bhuvan Bam at the YouTube fan fest, the filmmaker was yet again thrown the inevitable question-- "Why does he love the subject of nepotism," and he didn't let go of the chance to take a dig at Kangana.

"I don't love this word, somebody else does. Ab hum bolega toh bologe ke bolta hai. Toh I have left it to that person to do all the talking and I will continue to do my job," Karan had said at the event.

On a related note, when Kangana was asked whether she would help her child get a film and become an actor 20 years down the line, she had said, "If I do that, the possibility of him being a good director will be 50 per cent. If I really care for him as a mother, I will let him find his own way, because he can make a good living out of anything, anywhere."


