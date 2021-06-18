Karan Johar Launches Yash Johar Foundation to Improve Life of People in Indian Showbiz

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced that he is launching a foundation in the name of his father to help improve the quality of life of people in entertainment industry. The Yash Johar Foundation has been set up in memory of the late film producer, to carry forward his legacy, his son Karan said in a social media post.

Karan uploaded a video on Instagram that includes unseen moments with his father and from the making of their films. The scenes played out to his voiceover where he talked about his father.

“This has been a true labor of love… created in memory of my incredible father and to carry forward his legacy. I am proud to launch the Yash Johar Foundation, which has been set up with the aim to improve the quality of life for people in the Indian entertainment industry. While we have initiated the implementation of long-term sustainable plans that will enhance the lives of people and their families in the industry, we have also ensured that immediate solutions are being provided to help them deal with the effects of the on-going global pandemic," he wrote on Instagram.

Several members of the film industry were impressed by Karan’s initiative and showered him with praises in the comments section. Dia Mirza said, “Thank you Karan." Tanisha Mukerji, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Delnaaz Irani and others also showed their appreciation.

Recently, filmmakers Karan Johar and Rajkumar Hirani, along with producer Mahaveer Jain, had joined hands to vaccinate the film industry workers.

